Restaurateur to open new venue in the capital

The chef patron of a Scots restaurant has announced his plans to open a new city centre venture this August.

Stuart Ralston, of Edinburgh’s Aizle restaurant,says that in contrast to Aizle, the new restaurant, Noto will be located in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town on Thistle Street (on the site that was previously Iris) and offer all day casual dining in smart surroundings.

Noto is named after Stuart’s late friend and well-known New York eccentric and man about town Bob Noto.

Bob took Stuart under his wing when he first arrived in the Big Apple to work for Gordon Ramsay, introducing him to the vibrant restaurant scene. Noto will pay homage to the cuisines that Stuart experienced – mostly after hours – in the city.

Set to open early to mid-August Noto will offer all-day a la carte dining from late morning Wednesday – Sunday.

Like the New York dining scene, the menu will feature an international repertoire of small and large dishes, as well as daily specials and brunch options.

The interior will focus on creating a light and bright fresh space utilising the natural stone walls and plenty of plants. The dining area will seat up to 40 and a separate bar area will have 10 seats to enjoy pre- and post-dining drinks.

Stuart hit the headlines in 2018 for being one of the first restaurateurs to implement a four-day working week, staff at Noto will be offered the same benefit.

35-year-old Stuart’s culinary career has taken him through some of the best kitchens in the UK, the US and the Caribbean, cooking under some of the world’s leading chefs including Gordon Ramsay

Prior to Aizle, Stuart was Chef de Cuisine at the world-famous Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados where he was responsible for their signature restaurant L’Acajou. Regular guests there included Simon Cowell and Rihanna.

Previously, Stuart was head chef at Relais & Châteaux’s Lower Slaughter Manor in Cheltenham where he earned them a third AA Rosette in just four months. From 2006 – 2010 Stuart was based in New York, which has inspired his new restaurant, Noto.

Initially working alongside Gordon Ramsay at his first American venture – Gordon Ramsay at The London – which earned 2 Michelin stars, Stuart subsequently teamed up with fellow Gordon Ramsay proteges to help run Kingswood in Greenwich Village. It was an instant hit, earning 2 stars in the New York Times and attracting high-profile fans including Sarah Jessica Parker, Mos Def and Stella MacCartney.

To round off his US experience Stuart undertook six stagieres in as many months with legendary chefs David Bouley, Marcus Samuelsson, Terrance Brennan, Daniel Humm, Paul Liebrandt and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. In early 2009 he was headhunted for New York’s most prestigious private members club, The Core Club, where Stuart would cook for stars, business leaders and politicians including actress Renée Zellweger, Quincy Jones, Bryan Adams and Billy Joel.

