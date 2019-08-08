Restaurant reopens in time for the Festival season

The Scottish Cafe and Restaurant in Edinburgh has re-opened its doors to the public in time for the capital’s Festival season, following an extensive seven-month refurbishment.

The independent, family business is owned and operated by Edinburgh restaurateurs, Victor and Carina Contini.

The fresh new look interior champions many Scottish designers and the menu as always showcases the very best seasonal and local Scottish produce.

Other tempting treats include a traditional Scottish Sunday roast, High Tea for two, a fabulous selection of cakes baked in-house by The Scottish Cafe pastry team. Low gluten and vegan menus are also available.

The Contini’s own kitchen garden on the outskirts of Edinburgh continues to supply the restaurant with daily harvests of edible flowers, herbs, salad leaves and berries. Their honey comes from their own hives situated at Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One.

The traditional afternoon tea offers freshly made selection of sandwiches, Isle of Mull Cheese scones with Belhaven smoked trout and Katy Rodger’s crème fraiche, homemade fruit scones and a perfect selection of homemade petit fours.

When The Scottish Cafe first opened, Annie and Lachlen Stewart of ANTA created the venue’s solid oak furniture. Sustainability is vital for the venue, so Victor and Carina have recommissioned and up cycled all the dressers, tables and chairs.

The Scottish Cafe, which is located within the Scottish National Gallery on the Mound, now benefits from improved accessibility with direct access from the adjoining section of East Princes Street Gardens entrance.

Carina Contini, owner of The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery, said: ‘We very much look forward to sharing the Victor Welcome and delivering a five star visitor experience for all our guests in our beautiful new restaurant. Our favourite dishes are as good, if not better, than ever.’

The award-winning venue has been commended for its strong commitment to sourcing Scottish, local, sustainably produced food and drink, as well as a proactive waste-reduction strategy.

Carina continued: ‘In 2008 when we first had the opportunity to pitch for the Service Level Agreement at the National Galleries of Scotland, we saw this as the perfect venue to celebrate the best of Scotland’s amazing larder and showcase the finest of our artisan producers.

‘The food scene has changed so much in the last 10 years and we are very humbled to be recognised as one of the first businesses to champion Scotland’s great food heritage.’

For more information on The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant, visit www.contini.com/scottish-cafe-and-restaurant