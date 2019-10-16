Have a fish supper – and back the RNLI’s good work

Scotland’s biggest fish and chip restaurant will be raising money for the RNLI’s Fish Supper campaign, with activities kicking off with a meal for volunteer crew from the Kinghorn and Queensferry stations or the rest of October.

The 11,000 sq.ft Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar in Edinburgh, in the former St John’s Church, has quickly established itself as the capitals go-to for a proper fish supper – serving fresh fish and chips since its grand opening in January. Until 27 October, the team at Bertie’s will encourage all customers to donate 50p (or as much as they wish) on top their bill to support RNLI.

Earlier this summer Bertie’s were among the winners at the inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards. Over 150 representatives of the best takeaways in Scotland gathered to celebrate their achievements with Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar picking up the award for Best in the Edinburgh regions.

The RNLI is a 24/7 modern emergency service that relies on the generosity of the public to fund its lifesaving services. The charity’s volunteer lifeboat crew members often sacrifice their precious mealtimes and special occasions at a moment’s notice to answer their pagers and help those in trouble at sea.

RNLI crews are busier than ever, with on average 26 people a day across the UK and Ireland, needing the charity’s lifesaving services. In 2018 alone, RNLI lifeboats launched 8,964 times and volunteer crew rescued 9,412 people.

Leandro Crolla, general manager at Bertie’s, said: ‘It’s a pleasure to lead the Fish Supper campaign in Edinburgh as we raise needed funds for the RNLI. We’re appealing to our loyal customers, businesses, partner organisations and anyone who enjoys a good fish supper, to join us at Bertie’s over the weeks ahead and raise as much as we can for a great organisation.’

Every penny raised for RNLI Fish Supper will help prevent drowning and will go towards providing vital lifeboat crew kit, fuel for lifeboats and essential training, including the charity’s many drowning prevention programmes, such as Swim Safe sessions for children which this year took place at Portobello and Aberdour.

Arabella Kuszynska-Shields, crew member of Queensferry Lifeboat added: ‘Without the funds raised by activities like those Bertie’s and our supporters run for Fish Supper, we can’t afford the safety equipment we need as a crew to help keep people safe at sea. We really appreciate all of the fundraising done to support the RNLI.’

If you want to host your own Fish Supper visit RNLI.org/fishsupper to download your free party pack, including a fun fishy quiz and party materials. There are also recipes from celebrity chefs to whet your appetite! Don’t forget to share your event on social media using the hashtag #RNLIFishSupper.

Bertie’s affordable menu reinvents some traditional British ‘chip shop’ dishes and celebrates specialities along with contemporary twists on the chip shop experience. Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar is open Sunday – Thursday from 12pm – 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 12pm- 11pm.

