‘Drive through’ afternoon teas are here to stay

A HOTEL that launched “drive through” afternoon teas during the coronavirus lockdown has decided to keep running them because they proved so popular.

The Stair Arms Hotel at Pathhead in Midlothian transformed an old shipping container into a hatch from which to serve its teas.

Customers can order their afternoon tea over the phone and then drive passed the container to collect it.

Its menu includes a traditional selection of cakes, sandwiches and hot drinks, with an option to add a bottle of Prosecco.

Amanda Ramsay, the hotel’s manager, said: “If lockdown has taught us anything, it’s that we are capable of adapting – we went from no experience of takeaway to having an amazing takeaway service operating six days week.

“We knew our customers missed a traditional afternoon tea, so we thought why not offer it as a drive thru option?

“It’s a twist on the original, but it means customers can enjoy a classic treat from the comfort of their own home.”

The team is now gearing up for Afternoon Tea Week, which runs on 10-16 August.

