Drinks maker grasps the nettle to extend range

A DRINKS business that was launched during lockdown has teamed up with Scotland’s Rural College to turn nettles into a “healthy shot”.

Hugo Morrissey, founder of Edinburgh-based Nuisance Drinks, released a sparkling nettle pressé earlier this year.

Now, he’s working with development chef Mark Barker in the college’s SAC Consulting test kitchen to extend his range of products.

Morrissey was awarded funding for the project by Interface, a public body that acts as a match-making service for companies that want to top into expertise in Scotland’s universities and colleges.

He said: “Nettles are often regarded as a nuisance, but they are a natural and abundant superfood.

“They are packed full of nutrients and vitamins and I really wanted to find a way to maximise the benefits they offer.

“My mother used to make nettle pressé when we were children, so it was the obvious place to start, and it has been really well received.”

Morrissey added: “I have since been keen to explore the options to add to the more common wheatgrass, ginger and turmeric shots available on the market.

“Over the past few months, health and wellbeing has become more important than ever and I am looking forward to working with Mark to create a product that offers vital health benefits, can be produced on a commercial scale and how we can best prolong its shelf life without compromising its goodness.”

