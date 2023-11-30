Dine in the dark: Unusual dining experience raises money for Guide Dogs Scotland

Glasgow gastro-pub The Duke’s Umbrella has raised more than £2,000 for Guide Dogs Scotland after hosting a series of ‘dine in the dark’ events.

The unusual dining experience immersed diners in different tastes, sounds and smells – while completely blindfolded – raising money and awareness for guide dogs.

The two events raised £2,237 for the charity.

‘Diners get completely blindfolded upon entry and guided to their tables where they receive a welcome cocktail before tucking into a sensory four-course mystery meal,’ said Courtney Flynn, from the pub.

‘We’re a super dog friendly venue and team of dog lovers so we’re incredibly proud to support Guide Dog Scotland and look forward to Dine in the Dark becoming a regular event at The Duke’s Umbrella throughout 2024.’

Sandi Johnson a volunteer for Guide Dogs Scotland said: ‘I am registered as legally blind, but I do have a small amount of useful vision which I use to raise awareness and funds for this amazing charity.

‘I am lucky enough to have been matched with my guide dog and fur baby, Kane, a little over six years ago now and he has completely transformed my life.

‘I can’t thank Duke’s Umbrella enough for the work they’ve done in raising much-needed money and awareness for us, and we’re delighted to hear they’re hosting a second event so that more people like me can benefit from the life-changing power of guide dogs.’

Dine in the Dark will return as a seasonal event throughout 2024.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.

Plus, don’t miss the December issue of Scottish Field magazine.