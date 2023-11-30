Rare Banksy artwork to be auctioned in Glasgow

A rare Banksy artwork could fetch £60,000 when it is auctioned off in Glasgow.

The screenprint, titled AGILE, was produced especially as a gift and includes a personal dedication from the artist.

It is expected to be sold for between £40,000 and £60,000 when it goes under the hammer at McTear’s in Glasgow on 14 December.

AGILE, a hand-finished, seven colour screenprint on cardboard, will be familiar to Banksy collectors and enthusiasts.

Last year 50 limited edition prints were sold as part of a fundraising campaign to support civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

A staggering 1.3 million applications were submitted for the coveted pieces.

But the signed screenprint was not part of the limited edition and was produced specially as a gift to the current vendor.

It is signed with the personal dedication, ‘Thanks Chris’ followed by a peace symbol.

The buyer will be given a certificate of authenticity from Pest Control, Banksy’s verification platform.

‘This is an important and evocative work that showcases the artist’s unique style, with his trademark ‘rodent’ image at the heart of the piece,’ said McTear’s Director, Magda Ketterer.

‘We rarely see Banksy works of this quality come to auction in Scotland, and it is wonderful that it will go under the hammer in Glasgow, a city that is close to the artist’s heart.

‘The personal dedication and the fact that this piece was produced separately from the original edition of 50, lift this artwork to a different level.

‘We anticipate significant interest from art enthusiasts across the UK and overseas, and we are looking forward to a lively sale in December.’

