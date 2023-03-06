Company Bakery wins Scottish Bread Championships

THE Scottish Bread Championships crowned a New York rye sourdough made by Company Bakery in Edinburgh as “supreme champion”.

A beremeal boule made by Anne Keenan – better known as “The Culinary Kiwi Bird” – from Insch in Aberdeenshire was selected as the “reserve champion”.

The contest received a record number of entries, with three dozen bakers submitting 138 samples.

Gold, silver, and bronze prizes were awarded in eight categories.

The awards were presented at the inaugural Scottish Real Bread Festival at Bowhouse in Fife.

Competition organiser Wendy Barrie said: “I’m delighted with the support, footfall and enthusiasm for the festival, particularly given it was our first ever bread festival, speedily planned to catch Real Bread Week with modest funds.

“I look forward to building and evolving the championship and festival for 2024.

“Grateful thanks to all involved and the able band of volunteers.”

This year’s judges were: Neil Forbes, chef-director at Café St Honore in Edinburgh; Walter Mowat, Slow Food Scotland; Elizabeth Drummond Young, Edinburgh Bakers’ Trust; Professor Wendy Russell, Rowett Institute; Chris Young, Real Bread Campaign co-ordinator; Professor Lindsay Jaacks, University of Edinburgh; Anna Chworow, Nourish; and writer Neel Paul.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss whisky columnist Blair Bowman’s views on alcohol marketing in the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.