Byron presents the devil’s own beef burger for Halloween

Morag Bootland braves the darkness to check out the special spooky offering at Byron this October.

The nights are fair drawing in and with Halloween on the horizon it feels like darkness is looming over the capital in more ways than one. Certainly, Byron is embracing the season with a spooky special that’s just perfect for anyone who likes their burger with a bit of a kick.

We visited Byron on Lothian Road to sample the Hot Trick (£13.95), an impressive looking stacked burger with the fun addition of devil horns as its crowning glory! The Hot Trick is only available until Halloween and boasts Byron’s standard and always delicious 6oz beef pate, tangy American cheese, rich and smoky chorizo, decadent and crispy deep-fried jalapenos, rich chipotle ketchup, fresh ranch dressing and crispy lettuce. Believe it or not, all of this is stacked inside a buttery brioche bun. Order it if you dare…… to have ranch dressing dripping down your chin!

I’d taken along my Dad to hide behind in case the Halloween offering at Byron was just too terrifying. He was equally messy with his B-Rex (£13.95) beef burger, resorting to cutlery to polish off this patty with American cheese, bacon, onions, jalapenos, onion ring, BBQ sauce, mayo and pickles. But polish it off he did, along with some of the ‘tastiest and crispiest fries he’s had in a long time’ and a side of Byron’s irresistible halloumi fries (£5.50), salty and delicious with their smoked chilli BBQ dip.

After this spine-chilling feast we could have left completely sated, but we couldn’t resist trying one of Byron’s famous shakes. I went for the Oreo shake (£5.25), which was creamy, rich and filled in any little gaps left by my Hot Trick Burger. Dad enjoyed his tangy lemon tart (£5) with a berry sauce and cream.

As we braved the night air and waddled off down Lothian Road, we mused on how much fun Halloween can be and vowed to celebrate not just on All Hallows’ Eve, but for the rest of October. If you’re feeling in the spirit then turn up to any Byron restaurant in full fancy dress this Halloween (on the 29th, 30th or 31st October 2021)* and you will receive a free side, from the all new sides menu…choose from dirty fries, Byron slaw, onion rings, mac and cheese, halloumi fries.

Byron.co.uk

Byron, 113-117 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9AN

*Eat in only. Must purchase a full priced burger. Not in conjunction with any other offer.