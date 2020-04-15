Blue bottle to raise £10,000 for NHS

Craft distillers Eden Mill have launched a limited-edition blue ceramic bottle of their award-winning Original Gin to show their support and raise valuable funds for the NHS, with the St Andrews-based distillers saying that it will raise £10,000.

A total of 5,000 bottles have been created, with £2 from each £30 bottle donated to frontline healthcare workers. The first donation will be made to Masks 4 NHS Heroes, a crowdfunding effort set up by front-line NHS doctors to help raise money for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).