Outdoor venue for Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival

ORGANISERS have moved Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival from The Biscuit Factory to The Corn Exchange’s outside venue.

The event, which is due to take place on 9 and 10 October, will feature Scottish breweries including Fierce, Vault City, 71 Brewing, and new kid on the block Newbarns.

Foreign breweries sending beer to the festival include Equilibrium in New York.

Greg Wells, founder of Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival, said: “Although we are sad not to be returning to The Biscuit Factory this year, we had to make the decision to move to a much bigger outdoor venue to make sure we could accommodate festivalgoers while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“We have been working with City of Edinburgh Council to make sure that the festival ticks all the boxes when it comes to the safety of people attending and those working at the festival.”

Harajuku Kitchen will serve Japanese gyoza at the event, while Bross Bagels will have a range of its Montreal-style bagels available.

Wells added: “It was really gut wrenching when we had to cancel the festival back in March but we are ecstatic to be able to go ahead with the festival and support all of the fantastic local breweries and food vendors.

“Although the festival we will a little different this year, it will still be a cracking weekend and something to look forward too.”

Organisers added: “If for any reason a second lockdown is implemented and the festival is cancelled until 2021, tickets will automatically roll onto the 2021 or 2022 event.”

