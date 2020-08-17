‘Blockchain’ helps keep oats gluten-free

By Peter Ranscombe - 17th August 2020

SHOPPERS will soon be able to check that their oats are gluten-free thanks to six Scottish farmers and “blockchain” technology.

Although oats are naturally gluten-free, many of the facilities in which they are processed handle gluten and so contamination is an issue.

Six Scottish farmers have been created a gluten-free oat supply chain, so customers can trace where their oats were grown, stored and milled.

A “blockchain” is a type of database into which lots of people from different places can enter information that’s then linked together in a chain, rather than being stored in a single place.

Andrew Booth – who has built an oat processing mill at Savock Farms near Newburgh, along with the Dams family of Craigie Farm near Whitecairns – said: “Our simple idea is that someone will be able to pick up a packet of oats in the supermarket, scan a quick response (QR) code, and see a whole dashboard of information tracing the oats’ journey from farm to shelf.

“As farmers, we want to produce a premium product that the customer wants.”

Commenting on the new mill, Booth added: “This is a state-of-the-art plant and we understand it to be one of only two dedicated gluten-free plants in the UK, and the only one in Scotland.”

The project involved Edinburgh-based blockchain specialist Wallet Services and was run by Paul Mayfield, a senior food and drink consultant at SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College.

Mayfield said: “Very early on we decided that distributed ledger technology, often called ‘blockchain’, could provide the answer.

“It’s a relatively new technology in the agri-food sector and, although a few global food manufacturers have investigated its use, there have been few projects linking it back to farms.”

Read more farming stories on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.

Tagged

Related Posts