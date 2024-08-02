Bar + Block’s Mexican-Inspired Menu, Edinburgh

Located on Edinburgh’s Princes Street, Bar + Block is a steakhouse in a prime location. I have passed it a hundred times on the high street, usually in a rush to avoid the crowds and get my errands finished before my patience expires. However, my eyes always linger as I speed past, so I was thrilled to receive an invite to try their new Mexican-inspired menu.

From the outside, the restaurant looks intimate and small but there is plenty of seating hidden behind the bar. We were immediately greeted by friendly staff upon entering and led to a booth in the out-of-view area. It wasn’t a superbly busy yet – we had arrived for 6pm– but our section was still bustling with families and couples in for an early dinner.

We started off with a cocktail each and as it was a rare sunny day in Edinburgh, the Watermelon Salt Margarita sounded like a refreshing twist to sate my thirst. Th coral quartz-coloured drink was light, not too sweet and held all the familiar earmarks of a margarita. My guest had the classic mojito and was not disappointed.

As a starter we ordered corn tortilla chips with guacamole and pico de gallo. The tortilla chips were warm and wonderfully crispy; perfect for dipping or topping with the acidic guacamole – which could of used more garlic but that may be my ‘more than the recipe calls for approach’ with garlic – and mild, onion-packed salsa.

A good taco is hard to come by in Edinburgh, but I was excited to give Bar + Block’s Mexican-inspired tacos a try. The menu promised ‘bold, vibrant and authentic flavours of Mexico’ and since the closest I have ever been to Mexico is Cuba – i.e. not close at all in terms of cuisine and culture – I cannot comment on authenticity, but I can comment on flavour.

When choosing our first taco, we debated between the chicken and fish. Both of us are keen on fish tacos but weren’t fancying the batter. I’m a thigh over breast girl, but the mango, peach and habanero flavour intrigued me enough to forgive the cut of meat. Thankfully, the chicken was tender and held a satisfying amount of heat from the habanero which was balanced by the freshness of the mango.

Our second dish, the Pulled Short Rib Tacos, was £10 more expensive than the chicken and while I can appreciate the value difference in the cuts and types of meat, I was sceptical whether the price would be worth it. And I was so very wrong.

After my guest had the first bite, they paused, looked up from their mid-eating position and just stared at me in awe before tucking back into their taco. Knowing that look, I had to act fast before every morsel was devoured. With my first bite, I had the same out of-body-experience. The tender meat fell of the bone and was rich in flavour. Layered on top of the corn tortilla and paired with picked onions, this was a phenomenal – and I don’t use this word lightly – dish that I would and will come back for.

Each taco dish was served with five corn tortillas, guacamole, Pico De Gallo and Mexican loaded (with onion, tomato and coriander) skin-on double fried chips which had a good crisp.

We finished with a Dulce de Leche Sundae – to share as we were both stuffed to the brim. My guest firmly declared that they did not want this when I ordered but proceeded to finish it off within minutes once I had my share. So, make of that what you will.

Bar + Block could easily become a comfort restaurant; a place to go when you know the efficient service, excellent food and a comfortable atmosphere will be waiting for you.

Bar + Block, 121 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4AD