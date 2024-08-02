Mànran kick off the takeover of Edinburgh Mound throughout the Fringe Festival

Trad supergroup Mànran has kicked off the takeover of Edinburgh’s Mound throughout the Fringe Festival.

Hundreds of Scots piled onto the Mound on 1 August as they enjoyed an hour-long set from the Scottish group.

The award-winning seven-piece band has been at the heart of the scene for over a decade and are recognised as one of the most iconic and respected Scottish bands on the road today.

‘It was brilliant fun to share our music with hundreds of Fringe-goers in a very festive mood, and an honour to kick-off what will be an incredible month at an amazing new Fringe venue,’ said founding member Gary Innes.

Fly Open Air DJ sets, quizzes and speakeasy jazz sessions are just some of the live acts confirmed to follow Mànran as part of the programme of events running from August 1 to 25.

Innis & Gunn is this year’s official beer partner for the Edinburgh Fringe and promises to ‘showcase the best of Scotland’ with ‘a few surprises along the way’.

Festival-goers can take a break and recharge by drinking and dining at the string of top stalls lining the Mound that boasts panoramic views over Princes Street, New Town and Calton Hill.

Reflecting on the evening, CEO of Innis & Gunn, Dougal Gunn hopes punters see that the Fringe ‘showcases the best of Scotland’.

‘What a way to kick things off,’ he said.

‘When the eyes of the world are on Edinburgh, we are proud to showcase the best of Scotland – and Mànran are the perfect band to get the party started.

‘We can not only support the largest culture & arts festival in the world, but we highlight the vibrant local food, drink and culture which quite rightly attracts visitors from all over the world.’

‘I’m sure this will be a very popular destination as people come to experience the best of Scotland. We’re going to have lots of fun with amazing acts, and a few surprises along the way.’

Attendees can hop over to the Mound throughout August and enjoy great food and drink, as well as Fringe performances until 6pm followed by live entertainment until 11pm.

