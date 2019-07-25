Bakery and brewery team up for a vegan combo

An Edinburgh bakery has teamed up with a brewery to released a one off AlcoHOLE Free Brooklyn-style bagel and alcohol free vegan beer.

Bross Bagels in Edinburgh and Brooklyn Brewery’s double act are available from today, Thursday, until Sunday at the Leith Bross Bagels shop only.

The AlcoHOLE Free gives Bross Bagels lovers a chance to enjoy a limited edition vegan steak sandwich, Brooklyn-style, and wash it down with Brooklyn Brewery’s alcohol free vegan beer – all for £7.

Established in August 2017 by Larah Bross, her authentic Montreal style bagels are organic, kosher, and home-made in the Bross Leith bakery.

With three shops in Edinburgh, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Bross Bagels are this year’s main food partner with the acclaimed Gilded Balloon at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Bross Bagels will house a container in the middle of all the festival action right at the top of south college street; outside one of Gilded Balloon’s largest venues in the museum. This site will open every day from 10am-1am throughout the fringe in August.

Visit www.brossbagels.com for more details.