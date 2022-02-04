A special way to mark Valentine’s Day at Glenturret

The Lalique boutique and Glenturret Lalique restaurant set the bar high when it comes to memorable experiences – and Valentine’s Day is no exception.

From February 8-13, every visitor to the boutique will be welcomed with a glass of complimentary champagne to enjoy whilst shopping and gifted either a luxurious Lalique peony candle, body cream or shower gel upon purchasing an item.

To complete the experience, customers will also have the option of staying on for longer, by booking a table in the distillery’s adjoining restaurant or bar to enjoy a delicious lunch or afternoon tea.

Located in the heart of Scotland’s oldest working distillery in Crieff, the Lalique Boutique at The Glenturret is the only one of its kind in Scotland.

Featuring a range of striking barware, sculpture, perfumes, jewellery and homeware from signature and seasonal collections, Lalique has been the ultimate symbol of French luxury since it was founded in 1888.

The Glenturret Lalique restaurant offers a menu created by head chef Mark Donald and pastry chef Kayleigh Turner, who won Pastry Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food and Drink Awards.

Their modern Scottish take on the classic afternoon tea is served in the restaurant’s elegant salon and dining room, which is illuminated by beautiful Lalique glassware.

Alternatively, a dynamic lunch menu, featuring a selection of eclectic small dishes, can be enjoyed in The Lalique Bar.

With a menu that changes seasonally and vegetarian and vegan options available on request, the Lalique Afternoon Tea and lunch offering is an ideal experience to celebratespecial occasions such as Valentine’s Day, or for an indulgent catch up with family and friends.

For more information on Lalique visit www.lalique.com. For further information or to book visit: www.theglenturretrestaurant.com