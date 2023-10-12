111 by Modou chef takes diners on journey from Senegal to Scotland with new menu

A chef who arrived in Scotland with just £200 and is now the owner of a renowned Glasgow restaurant is sharing the story of his journey through a new menu.

Modou Diagne, chef and owner of 111 by Modou, has developed a new immersive dining experience inspired by his story from growing up in Senegal.

Modou has been through a lot, and customers at the popular restaurant in Glasgow’s West End can now share his stories with every bite.

Inspire by Modou, which will launch on 19 October will take guests on a conceptual trip through Modou’s life examining his memories through a five dish tasting menu.

Every eight weeks, a new five course tasting menu is released, chronicling the next chapter in Modou’s narrative.

It will feature his favourite childhood foods, to his first home prepared meal, and recipes inspired by his beloved locations.

‘This menu is extremely special to me,’ chef Modou said.

‘It’s a celebration of the individuals and events that have aided me in getting to where I am.

‘Many people have always been interested in my tale, which I sometimes struggle to put into words.

‘Cooking is my creative expression, so what better way to share my narrative than with food and hopefully inspire guests to experience both my story and my cuisine.’

‘Expect a fusion of aromas from my Senegalese roots as well as my talents and progress as a cook as I continue to learn more on my chef journey.’

The first chapter begins with Fishing with Andy – reminiscent of the first time he went fishing in Scotland with chef Andy Temple.

Another dish Coffee brings back the moment when he realised he needed to start drinking coffee to stay awake after long shifts in the kitchen.

Nico’s Rabbit Dish is a special dish that was taught to him by chef mentor Nico Simeone.

Modou’s story captured the heart of the nation as he quickly climbed up the ranks from Kitchen Porter to Head Chef.

In March 2020 Chef Nico Simeone from Six by Nico offered him the opportunity to make his mark in the industry under his own restaurant brand.

For more visit – https://111bymodou.co.uk/inspire/

