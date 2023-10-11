Rare job on one of UK’s most remote inhabited islands comes up

A rare job opportunity on one of the UK’s most remote inhabited islands has come up – and it sounds like the perfect opportunity for someone looking to get away from it all.

The position is for a deckhand on Fair Isle – located 24 miles from the Shetland mainland in Scotland.

The job aboard local ferry, the MV Good Shepherd, is being advertised by the National Trust for Scotland, which currently owns the island.

As an added incentive NTS is also providing a family home to the successful applicant.

Island resident James Stout lives in Fair Isle with four generations of his family.

‘It’s an opportunity to be part of a living community, which is rare nowadays,’ he said.

‘It’s a community looking to the future.’

The island, which has a population of just 60, has historically been known as a fishing and crofting community.

‘Having been in Fair Isle myself at the beginning of October, I know very well what a beautiful and friendly place it is,’ said Clea Warner from NTS.

‘For anyone who loves outdoors and wildlife, there’s no place like it, the community are very dynamic and welcoming, and committed to keeping Fair Isle as a thriving place to live.

‘The new job opening on the island is a fantastic opportunity – including for families as the island has an excellent primary school – to be part of this amazing place for themselves.

‘It’s always pleasing to see job opportunities come up in Fair Isle, and our charity continues to engage with the community, and with organisations such as Highlands & Islands Enterprise and Shetland Islands Council, to support the sustainability of this island, which it’s our privilege to care for and share.

‘We hope that the new ferry job advertised will attract plenty of interest and look forward to welcoming the successful applicant to the island.’

