Follow in the footsteps of Inspector Rebus: Filming locations around Edinburgh used in new BBC show

Inspector Rebus returns to our screens this month. And w ith much of the filming having taken place in Edinburgh, we take a look at some of the locations used in the show around the city.

VisitScotland guide to follow in the detective’s footsteps.

Grassmarket and Victoria Street

The historic Grassmarket area of Edinburgh makes for the perfect filming spot for the new series. Its atmospheric cobbles, twisting streets, and hidden closes create the perfect backdrop for the gritty mysteries unravelled by Inspector Rebus. This location ties seamlessly to Rebus’s character, reflecting the complex layers of Edinburgh’s history and its present-day urban life. Once a site of public executions and open-air marketplaces, the Grassmarket has evolved into a vibrant hub, giving the opportunity to explore independent shops, charming cafes, and centuries-old pubs. It also has great views of Edinburgh Castle. Victoria Street is home to various bars and restaurants, as well as some independently owned shops including John Kay’s Book Shop (perfect for stocking up on some Ian Rankin classics).

The Mound

This spectacular filming location is a steep hill connecting Edinburgh’s old and new towns, offering stunning views of the cityscape, Edinburgh Castle, and Princes Street Gardens. Visitors often enjoy strolling along The Mound to soak in the city’s rich history, admire its elegant architecture, and appreciate the picturesque surroundings.

This filming location resonates deeply with Rebus by mirroring the detective’s own complex character and his perpetual navigation of Edinburgh’s shifting landscapes, both physically and metaphorically.

National Library of Scotland

The National Library of Scotland provides an atmosphere of intrigue and history, making it the ideal setting for the new BBC Rebus series. With its rich architectural heritage and vast collection of literary works, the library authentically reflects the essence of Ian Rankin’s detective novels. The labyrinthine corridors and shadowy corners evoke a sense of mystery and suspense, echoing the complexities of Rebus and his cases.

The research archive at the National Library of Scotland spans back to the 17th century, showcasing an impressive array of treasures for visitors to delve into, such as maps, manuscripts, and rare historical documents. An interesting fact is that Ian Rankin donated his entire archive to the library.

George Heriot’s School

Dating back to 1621, this school stands out for its remarkable Renaissance architecture. It features prominently in the series as the school attended by Rebus’s daughter, Sammy. It remains an active school and is therefore inaccessible to visitors, however the views of the exterior are breathtaking. For the best perspective, head to Greyfriars Kirkyard. From this atmospheric graveyard, enjoy the magnificent sight of the school’s intricate turrets, sandstone frontage, and Renaissance allure.

The Oxford Bar

The Oxford Bar or the ‘Ox’ as it’s also known as, is probably one of the most iconic locations Rebus spent his time and is also used as a filming location for the new BBC Rebus adaptation. In interviews, Rankin revealed that during his postgraduate years, he shared a flat with a student who worked part-time as a barman at the Ox. He noted that the pub’s small and secluded nature perfectly mirrors the hidden, Jekyll and Hyde aspect of contemporary Edinburgh, often overlooked by tourists.

A must-visit for Rebus enthusiasts, stepping inside allows one to envision Rebus himself, seated in a corner, deep in thought as he tackles one of his cases.

National Museum of Scotland

In ‘The Falls’, the twelfth Rebus story, a small coffin containing a doll is discovered at the murder victim’s apartment. These dolls, rooted in historical fact, are still on display at the National Museum of Scotland. The collection of mysterious wooden dolls was discovered in the 1860s, when a group of boys ventured to the slopes of Arthur’s Seat in search of rabbits.

The Real Mary King’s Close