The Glen Grant: Scotland’s longest serving distiller Dennis Malcolm retires after 63 years

Born on The Glen Grant distillery grounds in 1946, where both his father and grandfather worked, Dennis Malcolm was always destined for a career in Scotch whisky.

He began working as an apprentice cooper at just 16-years-old and went on to have a six decade long career, becoming an icon of Scotch whisky.

But now Scotland’s longest serving distiller has announced he is retiring next month, after 63 years.

‘As I look ahead to my retirement, it has led to much reflection of my career over the past 63 years,’ Dennis said.

‘I am immensely proud to have been part of the Glen Grant family, and I say family because I have always considered my time here as a way of life and not a job of work.

‘While I will always be a whisky-maker at heart, I look forward to settling into a new phase, spending time with family and enjoying my beloved Rothes.’

After developing his passion for single malt whisky as a teenagers, Dennis embarked on a journey along the world-renowned Speyside whisky trail, as Distillery Manager and Ambassador for The Glen Grant as well as several other single malt distilleries.

In 2006, when Campari Group acquired the Glen Grant, Dennis returned to his birthplace as Master Distiller, shepherding in a new era of prestige and transformation for the brand.

Ten years later, in 2016, Dennis was awarded the honour of an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to business and the Speyside community.

Dennis reached a remarkable milestone in 2021, as he celebrated 60 years in the industry, a testament to his devotion and dedication to creating exceptional single malt whiskies.

Greig Stables, previously Distillery Director, will replace Dennis when he retires next month.

‘Working with Dennis over the past 18 years has been a journey on which I’ve learnt so much,’ he said.

‘His passion for, and devotion to, The Glen Grant is remarkable, and I strive to continue that work as I take the reins as Master Distiller.

‘I am very proud and excited to embark on this new adventure, honouring the legacy of this historic distillery but also adding my own chapter to the story.’

