Scotland’s floating hotel Fingal rolls out five-course Easter Afternoon Tea

Just in time for Easter, Edinburgh’s luxury floating hotel Fingal has unveiled an indulgent five-course Afternoon Tea.

Fingal, ‘AA Hotel of the Year Scotland’, is permanently berthed on Edinburgh’s waterfront, and provides a nautical setting for diners, with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of Art Deco luxury ocean liner.

In the Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar guests can soak up the spring sunshine whilst enjoying their indulgent five-course Easter Afternoon Tea which is available daily from 12.30pm until 3.30pm from 29 March until 1 April.

Guests can expect to be filled with the joys of spring as they nibble on a range of savoury sandwiches, including Fingal’s very own smoked salmon.

For the sweet courses, Fingal’s talented pastry chefs have crafted an Easter-themed chocolate nest with a mango-filled chocolate egg, Yuzu & matcha tea bunnies, dainty strawberry and mascarpone Chantilly meringue baskets and freshly baked hot cross buns.

You can choose from a range of loose-leaf teas carefully selected by Edinburgh’s PekoeTea or try organic Sparkling Tea, a refreshing non-alcoholic alternative to Champagne. Both offer a refined and delicate accompaniment to Afternoon Tea.

Fingal’s 22 cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage. Open to non-residents, Fingal is the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining.

Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.

Fingal’s five-course Easter Afternoon Tea menu is priced at £60 per person, or from £75 per person for the extra special Champagne Afternoon Tea.

Pre-booking is essential. For more information on Fingal and the new five-course Easter Afternoon Tea, visit https://www.fingal.co.uk.

