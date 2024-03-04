Leith whisky distiller on the look out for Scotch fans to help taste test new dram

Whisky distilling has officially returned to Leith, as production at the UK’s first vertical distillery has begun.

Port of Leith’s first new make spirit was distilled this week, and will be experimented with over the coming months to develop a desired profile for its future whisky.

It comes following a decade long project to return whisky making to Leith, which has cost more than £12million.

The distillery has invited Scotch fans to be part of its whisky making journey by joining Port of Leith’s Quality Control Division with an annual sample each year from maturing casks to see how the spirit is developing.

‘Port of Leith Distillery stands out for its innovative vertical design, presenting both challenges and promising opportunities for our operation,’ said Vaibhav Sood, head of whisky at The Port of Leith Distillery.

‘We have been experimenting with every stage of the production process – from yeast strains and fermentation techniques, to the careful selection of perfect casks to nurture our spirit – to fine tune our desired taste profile and create a whisky as unique as the distillery it’s from.’

At the forefront of Leith’s wider regeneration and the new wave of Scotch whisky distilleries, Port of Leith is on track to welcome 25,000 visitors in its first year. It’s the biggest tourist destination to be built in Leith for decades.

The distillery is creating up to 50 long term local jobs, with the capacity to produce one million bottles of whisky per year.

‘We stepped into our distillery this week to find the whole place smelling of mashing and fermentation,’ said Ian Stirling, co-founder of the distillery.

‘More than any other moment in the incredible journey of the last 10 years, this was the moment our improbable dream became a reality.

‘We are proud to be part of the new wave of Scotch whisky producers making the world’s most remarkable spirit. The dream that emerged in a back garden in 2013 was to create a whisky both we and Scotland could be proud of; nothing now stands in our way.’

