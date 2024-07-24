Review: Zhima, Glasgow

Ellie Forbes heads out to Glasgow’s latest hotspot, Zhima, a Chinese restaurant with a modern feel and incredible interiors.

I’m not really one for a ‘sit down’ Chinese meal. In all honesty, I’d rather stay in and order my favourites from my local takeaway. You know what you’re getting and you don’t have to pretend to eat your szechuan ribs neatly.

But a new Chinese restaurant opened to much fanfare in Glasgow recently so I thought it was time to venture out of the house to experience the city’s latest hotspot.

Zhima, on St Vincent Place, is the fourth restaurant from hospitality group Hunky Dory – they also own Topolabamba, Chaakoo Bombay Café, and Panang.

On arrival it’s easy to see why there has been so much hype around this new restaurant. For many, I think the main attraction will be the stunning interiors. It has a dark, seductive feel – it’s glamorous, and so is everyone inside – and for a bleak mid-week night, I am astounded by how busy the place is, always a good sign.

The restaurant is maze-like, with small snugs in the back and a more open space in the front, decorated along the way with Chinese-inspired fitting.

We are seated in a comfortable booth to the rear of the restaurant, with a good view of the buzzing atmosphere in front of us.

The menu is vast, albeit a little overwhelming if like me you struggle to decide what to order from the most simple of menus, but I’m not complaining.

It has all the usual suspects but it’s clear to see they have been glammed up and given a modern twist in the presentation.

The starters were the real stand out dishes for me. Aromatic duck pancakes (the best I have had for a long time) served alongside the usual accompaniments of spring onion, cucumber and a rich, sticky hoisin plum sauce – a far cry from the murky puddle-like dip I have encountered at other restaurants.

The oyster mushroom tempura were crispy but still had a bit of bite, while the prawn dim sum was delicious.

I could have picked any number of mains from the packed menu, but in the end I landed on the tempura of seabass. Cooked in a crispy chilli batter, the succulent fish was served with siracha tartar sauce and an Asian slaw.

My guests seafood laksa curry was divine, meaty king prawns swimming in a coconut and lemongrass Malaysian spicy curry.

All in all, I was impressed by Zhima. The service was very good, there is something on the menu to suit even the fussiest of diners, and the setting really is stunning. It’s fair to say I will be leaving the confines of my house for a Chinese again soon.

