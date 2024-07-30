Review: The Grahamston, Glasgow

Ellie Forbes heads to The Grahamston at Radisson Blu Glasgow to sample their new menu.

I like getting dressed up on a Saturday evening for a night in the city. It’s a marked change from the usual Monday to Friday attire of muddy dog walking gear.

And if you are in the market for an elegant evening, with a bit of glitz and glamour, look no further than The Grahamston at Radisson Blu Glasgow.

The suave hotel recently relaunched its in-house restaurant, where executive chef Matt Mills is producing a fusion of traditional Scottish staples and Asian flair.

It comes alongside a £15 million investment in the hotel, with a full renovation that began in 2023 to develop Radisson Blu Glasgow.

The restaurant’s bar area is very snazzy. Huge floor to ceiling windows, plush orange booths and grand chandeliers, it’s vibrant and the perfect place to start a night on the town. The restaurant itself is more dark and intimate, all of the tables are individually lit.

As with most places now, there is a long list of cocktails. I opt for the passionfruit martini, which comes with a shot of Prosecco on the side, while my guest has a refreshing cucumber mocktail.

The menu is concise with six starters and six mains to choose from. We share our starters of seared scallops served with vegetable pakora, celeriac puree and madras butter. The pakora were crisp and flavourful, with the celeriac taking on all the spice of the madras butter. Delicious.

The lamb cutlets were excellent. Succulent, tender meat, covered in a Malaysian spiced rub and served with a chilli jam. A cooling little salad with cucumber cut through the heat perfectly.

For mains, I went for the Kerala hake. The fillet was huge and cooked well, served alongside a pea and spinach puree, smoky chorizo and a lightly spiced sauce from the Indian area the dish is named after.

The tandoori marinated chicken was a little odd in texture (it was served like a burger), but the accompaniments were nice – black dhal and charred corn. A crispy stuffed chicken roll gave the dish some much needed texture and was the real highlight.

We finished up with the miso apple cheesecake and a really lovely chocolate and cherry mousse, which came with caramel popcorn and a blackberry jam. It exceeded my expectations for a pud.

Hotel restaurants are often not much to shout about, but The Grahamston feels different. The setting is beautiful and the service was great. To top it all off, it’s new cosmopolitan menu now matches its interiors and it all works very well together.

The Grahamston, 301 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL.

