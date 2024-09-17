Review: The Alan, Dine & Drink

Fiona Tenneb heads down to Manchester and enjoys a meal at The Alan Hotel’s Dine & Drink restaurant.

Our meal at The Alan was an absolute culinary delight. Every dish exceeded our expectations. The food was prepared right in front of us by a talented chef in an impeccably clean, efficient kitchen, which added a personal touch to the entire experience.

We began with two starters that set the tone for an outstanding meal: king prawns with nduja, chilli, garlic, parsley, tomato, and charred bread, and grilled asparagus with chorizo, wild rocket, chorizo hollandaise, and pecorino. Both dishes were so expertly crafted that I attempted to recreate them at home, but nothing quite matched The Alan’s perfection.

For mains, I savoured the 98g aged beef fillet with beer-braised shallots and béarnaise sauce, while my partner indulged in the pan-fried gnocchi with roast butternut squash, kale, chilli, cherry tomato, garlic, and vegan feta.

The balance of flavours was spot-on, and the sides—sautéed greens with chilli and garlic, and the best sweet potato fries I’ve ever had—complemented our meals perfectly. As a sweet potato fries enthusiast, I was blown away by how crispy and flavourful they were.

Though we were full, we couldn’t resist the desserts. The chocolate brownie with fresh blueberries, raspberries, and plant-based honeycomb ice cream was indulgent and rich, while the lemon posset topped with blueberries on a shortbread biscuit was the perfect refreshing finish.

The menu includes outstanding wines to match every meal and a variety of cocktails, a restaurant to go to even when not resident in the hotel.

From start to finish, every bite was exceptional, and the service was warm and attentive. The Alan delivered an unforgettable dining experience that left us eager to return. Highly recommended for anyone looking to enjoy some truly world-class cuisine.

The Alan Manchester, 18 Princess St, Manchester M1 4LG.

