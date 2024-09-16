Scotland’s Home of the Year finalist up for sale as incredible mill conversion hits the market

A stunning three-bedroom mill conversion that featured on the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year is up for sale.

Spottes Mill, in Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway, made it to the final of the BBC series back in 2021 having been transformed from a former grain store into a stunning mill-style house.

Now it is on the market with Savills for £795,000.

It was built using a mixture of the original and locally reclaimed stone as well as new granite, western red cedar, modern steel and glass.

The accommodation begins with a striking open plan living space set beneath double height windows and vaulted ceiling, adorned with trusses and skylights which flood the room with natural light.

The idyllic riverside setting offers picturesque views from every window.

The open plan kitchen and dining area is located off by a split level. The ground floor is completed by utility, thermal store and boot rooms, a sleek shower room and spacious double bedroom. There is underfloor heating throughout both floors.

Cantilevered stairs with steel cabling lead to the first floor, complete with skylights and a mezzanine-style principal bedroom that offers breathtaking elevated views of the Scottish countryside and also benefits from an en suite bathroom and built in wardrobes.

A third double bedroom and main bathroom with three piece suite complete the accommodation.

The grounds extend to approximately 0.6 acres and have been beautifully landscaped.

A granite-paved walkway leads to a private outdoor dining area with fire pit, perfect for entertaining family and friends with scenic views over the river and woodland.

There is an adjacent plot of land included in the sale, offering potential for further development subject to relevant planning consents.

