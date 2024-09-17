Glasgow’s Sole Club introduces new menus inspired by Six by Nico iconic Chippie

Six months since its inception, Sole Club in Glasgow is launching two new culinary experiences this month.

The first is The Chippie Club, which pays homage to their origins with the iconic Six by Nico ‘Chippie’ Tasting Menu.

From a chip on a stick to the Smoky Sausage Supper, this reinterpretation of Six’s culinary roots results in a nostalgic experience.

The Club Classics menu will offer quick lunches or late-night bites, featuring their daily seafood catch, with dishes such as Kedgeree Scotch Egg to a Fish Kiev and Whole Lemon Sole.

‘When we first launched Sole Club, we knew we wanted to test and experiment with new menus, concepts, and dishes, especially as a seafood-focused restaurant was a new venture for us,’ said owner Nico Simeone.

‘After six months of creative exploration, we are excited to unveil two new dining experiences—an evolution shaped by the feedback of our guests and the innovation of our talented chefs.

‘The Chippie Club experience represents a new wave for the original Six by Nico menu theme, with playful twists and bold flavours that truly capture what Sole Club is all about—delivering a fully immersive dining experience.

‘I can’t wait for our customers to experience our new bold menu options.’

The Chippie Club tasting menu experience is priced from £40 and The Club Classics menu offers individual main dishes from £7 each.

Both menus are available from 27 September.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.