Review: Innis & Gunn Taproom

Great beer and great steak are a match made in heaven, so Richard Bath heads along to the Inn & Gunn Taproom for a spot of both.

This is going to be a short review because when it comes to food at the Inn & Gunn Taproom, all the attention is on the steak frites, so that’s what we both had.

I went with an open mind and, based on previous experiences of eating in taprooms, limited expectations. I needn’t have bothered. It was, in short, a fantastic experience.

For £19.95, you get a third of a pint of Innis & Gunn’s Original beer plus a plate loaded with garlic butter skinny fries, half a dozen slices of tender steak, and a healthy dollop of their steak sauce. We were feeling hungry, so started with an excellent, warm Scotch egg for £8.

If the quality of the food was surprisingly good, the big surprise was that if you’re hungry you get a food refill free of charge. So for less than £30 each we had a Scotch egg, two steaks, a ton of fries and one and a third pints (we ordered big boy beers as soon as we’d finished our small beer).

As for the Taproom itself, it’s a big open space on the Lothian Road with a long bar packed with beers (not all are from Innis & Gunn – my pint was a Schiehallion). With big, long tables that can easily hold groups, it’s spot-on for a few friends to catch up. As well as the steak frites, there’s a vegetarian option in the mushroom steak frites, plus a selection of three burgers (beef, chicken and veggie) plus ten snacks and side plates. The staff are relaxed, efficient and helpful.

All in all, this is highly recommended.

81-83 Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH3 9AW; 0131 228 6392; innisandgunn.com

