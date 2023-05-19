Whisky news round-up: Award success, Macallan scented candles and more

Artist decanter

Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery, The Glenturret, has released a whisky decanter in collaboration with master glass makers Lalique and renowned American artist James Turrell.

The Eight Decades decanters were created as a celebration of the artist’s eightieth year, with just 80 available world wide.

It is the first time the celebrated artist has worked on a whisky decanter.

Whisky scent

Scotland’s first fragrance house has teamed up with The Macallan to create two candles inspired by the spirit.

Each 220g candle’s wax is infused with a blend of naturally-sourced notes, a portrait of the spirit of The Macallan.

Nurtured by Nature has been inspired by The Macallan Estate, with notes of sky, river, and woodland, and has a fresh, outdoor, expansive scent.

Spiritual Home was inspired by Easter Elchies House, the spiritual home of The Macallan within The Macallan Estate.

The nostalgic scent portrays the comforting atmosphere and warm Scottish welcome, with notes of warming spice, velvet rose, leather and fireside woods.

The Macallan x Kingdom Scotland candles are currently exclusively available at The Macallan distillery boutique and online.

Triple appointment

One of Scotland’s newest whisky distilleries has made three senior appointments as its products hit the market for the first time.

In February Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery became the first distillery to open in Inverness in 130 years, powered by a sustainable energy system using water from the River Ness.

Now, with its first two beers selling and its maiden single malt to be casked shortly, it has made new appointments to help oversee the next phase of growth.

New general manager, Donnie Christian, has 30 years of experience as an award winning retail and Visitor Experience manager in Ireland and Scotland.

Head distiller Andrew Shearer has a Masters in Distilling and Brewing and worked as a whisky quality analyst for Glen Turner before becoming head distiller at Kinrara in the Cairngorms National Park.

He is overseeing the production of Uile-bheist’s first single malt, while Andrew Hodgson is spearheading the brewing side following seven years of experience with Black Isle Brewery and Tempest Brewing Co. in the Borders.

Mash up

Holyrood Distillery has teamed up with Pilot Beer to create an exclusive new make spirit for The Mash Up 2023.

Holyrood x Pilot White Stout Recipe New Make Spirit will be available exclusively at Holyrood Distillery from 2 June, the opening day of Edinburgh’s beer and whisky festival.

The recipe for Holyrood’s latest spirit mirrors Pilot Beer’s White Stout and echoes the urban distillery’s ethos of marrying craft traditions from both brewing and distilling.

Award success

World renowned spirits and wine company Brown-Forman won awards at two coveted international spirits competitions with its single malts brands.

Their portfolio, which includes The GlenDronach and Benriach, scooped 40 award titles between them at both The International Wine and Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2023.

