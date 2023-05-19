Jeweller Hamilton & Inches launches new collection using Scottish gold

Jeweller Hamilton & Inches has launched a new collection made using Scottish gold.

The gold was extracted from Scotgold Resources’ Cononish Gold Mine in Tyndrum, Scotland’s first and only gold mine.

It was then handcrafted into the ten piece collection in the goldsmith workshop above the Hamilton & Inches showroom in Edinburgh.

Each of the 18ct gold pieces are adorned with its own unique ‘Scottish gold’ mark, a stag.

The range includes earrings delicately decorated with round, brilliant-cut diamonds as well as diamond set pendants.

And for those wishing to make something truly unique, the luxury jeweller is also taking commissions for bespoke orders for 18ct Scottish Gold pieces including engagement rings, signet rings and wedding bands.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: ‘There is worldwide interest around Scottish Gold and so we are delighted to be introducing our new, bespoke 18ct collection, beautifully set with brilliant-cut diamonds.

‘An exclusive rarity, the Fleur-de-lys collection is a special nod to our 22ct Scottish Gold collection which received outstanding demand, and completely sold out.

‘The items have been meticulously handcrafted by our expert team of goldsmiths whose workshops reside above our showroom in Edinburgh.

‘We are conscious of the growing importance customers are placing on the origin and provenance of the items that they are buying, which is why we are proud to showcase this new collection which boasts a single mine origin status from Scotgold’s Cononish gold mine, emphasising our dedication to sustainable making.’

