Private island with links to Robert The Bruce on the market for £1million

A private island with historic links to Robert The Bruce has gone up for sale for nearly £1million.

Inchlonaig Island sits in the heart of Loch Lomond and comes with a cottage, jetty, woodland and bothies.

It lies just north of Inchconnachan, one of the most tranquil islands which is also home to Scotland’s wallabies.

Inchlonaig measures less than 200 acres and is home to ancient woodland with around 800 yew trees.

The trees can be traced directly back as far as Robert the Bruce, who is said to have planted yews on the island in the 14th century.

Yew was used for the making of longbows and it is thought the royal archers used bows made from Inchlonaig wood for the Battle of Bannockburn.

Centuries later a deer park was created, and fallow and white deer can still be seen on the island along with a rich array of other wildlife.

The island is surrounded by a backdrop of mountain ranges, including Ben Lomond and the Arrochar Alps.

Savills is selling the spectacular island for offers over £995,000.

It has its own jetty for launching and landing boats, with the picturesque conservation village of Luss located a ten-minute speedboat ride away.

It is also home to a traditional two bedroom cottage and three derelict bothies.

‘This is an exciting launch from a historic perspective,’ said Cameron Ewer from Savills.

‘However, it also represents an incredible and rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Scottish heritage while enjoying the spectacular surroundings of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

‘Inchlonaig Island is perhaps the ultimate in private retreats and a very special sale.’

