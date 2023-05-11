Scottish Masterchef winner Jamie Scott to open new restaurant

Scottish Masterchef winner Jamie Scott will open his new restaurant this week – offering diners a more relaxed experience than his other award winning eatery.

Jamie and wife Kelly will open the doors to Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, on Friday, 12 May.

The couple’s portfolio already includes The Newport Restaurant and several bakeries across Tayside and Fife.

But Jamie, who shot to fame after winning Masterchef the professionals in 2014, has promised customers a more casual style than the fine dining experience of The Newport.

He took over the seaside premises just a few weeks ago from owner Adam Newth who successfully ran The Tayberry from the Brook Street location.

Jamie said Sandbanks Brasserie will use the finest Scottish ingredients, including burrata from the Fife Buffalo Farm and Loch Etive sea trout.

The restaurant will also be open in the morning for coffee and pastries.

Jamie said: ‘We are extremely excited to offer a more casual dining style, while still delivering the delicious flavours, exceptionally fresh and local produce, and attention to detail that we’ve hung our hat on across everything we do – from the tasting menus at the Newport to all four of our bakeries.

‘Customers can expect a more relaxed feel from The Sandbanks Brasserie as they enjoy dishes full of flavour made with the best ingredients including slow cooked pork belly and pancetta sausage, Fife Buffalo Farm burrata and Loch Etive sea trout.

‘We’ll also be open in the morning when coffee and pastries can be eaten in or taken away.’

Bookings can be made via the website but a number of tables will be held back for walk-in customers to make the experience more accessible to a broader audience.

Initially opening five days a week Wednesday – Sunday, the team plans to open seven days a week within the coming months.

Every item on the menu is made from scratch, with the Newport bakeries supplying all baked produce including the Sandbanks Burger brioche buns and iconic sweet staples.

Kelly said: ‘While The Newport and The Sandbanks Brassie mirror each other in many ways – both have incredible views across the Tay, several floors of dining, champion local produce and strive to source and support seasonal and sustainable food, we wanted to change up the expectation and deliver something that can’t be experienced at any of our other venues.

‘Whether it’s coffee and cake, a ladies lunch, a date night or wine and nibbles we’re really excited to see how people use and enjoy The Sandbanks.

‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming our regular customers and have been blown away by their response, and with walk-in tables available for every lunch and evening service we’re also excited to see the concept in action within the community and those visiting this beautiful part of the world.’

To book a table visit sandbanksbrasserie.co.uk

