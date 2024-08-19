Fringe Review: Jazz Emu, Knight Fever

Alister Tenneb says Archie Henderson’s production is the most creatively original he’s seen this year.

★★★★

I’m usually not a big musical comedy fan but thought I’d randomly give this show a go. I’m glad I did.

Archie Henderson is the man behind Jazz Emu and Jazz wants to become a knight, badly.

Very slick, very silly – the show revolves around Jazz’s desire to become a Sir and the impending Royal Variety Performance that will surely propel him to Knighthood.

I went along with no preconceptions and no idea what the show was about and was pleasantly surprised.

The show’s creativity is the most original I’ve seen this year. Jazz is a purple lamed and sequined wanna be superstar with a gold plated ego to match.

The songs are good enough to stand alone in a Flight of The Conchords way. The very silly and absurd storyline just about bonds the elements of the show together.

The songs are backed up by simultaneous well produced and professional videos – along with accompanying lyrics – a god send, for the night I attended as unfortunately there was a problem with the mic’s and pick up.

Backed by a tight involved band – Cosmique Perfection – and few props it’s really Jazz’s effervescent if knowingly deluded character that binds all the silly ingredients of this superb show together.

Some performers strike a rich comedy seam/character/alter ego and stick to it too long – I have no idea where Jazz will be headed creatively next but will wait with interest as he has the skills, talent and creativity to go far.

Pleasance Courtyard – Pleasance One

Aug 19-25.

