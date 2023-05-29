Good vibrations will leave guests buzzing at UK’s first bee therapy retreat

The UK’s first ever ‘bee therapy’ centre is opening in Scotland this summer.

Sustainable bee-based therapy, known as apitherapy, is a fast-growing trend in Eastern Europe.

And now the first retreat in the UK is set to open on the grounds of Monachyle Mhor Hotel in Crieff, Perthshire.

It is thought the scent of honey and the vibrations of the bees have healing properties.

Business woman, Charlotte Blackler, who is introducing the idea to Scotland, recently visited apitherapy centres in Slovenia, and decided she wanted to bring it back.

She said listening to the sound of the bees in the aromas of honey and pollen helps to de-stress.

A specially designed wooden triangular structure, known as an ‘apipod’ has been installed at the boutique hotel.

Six beehives housing a total of 60,000 honey bees have been placed in compartments underneath the pod, allowing the bees to come and go through their own special entrance.

A metal mesh between the walls and the hives ensures only sounds and smells infuse the interior, but the bees are contained, so there is no risk of bee stings to visitors.

‘It really is the most relaxing experience – and it’s so good for you’, said Charlotte.

‘Guests can relax or fall asleep on two sheepskin-covered beds inside the apipod which are situated directly above the hives.

‘You de-stress listening to the sounds of the bees going about their daily life, surrounded by the aromas of honey, propolis, nectar and pollen.

‘The vibrations caused by bees’ wings also have a positive energising effect which calms and relaxes.

‘Monachyle Mhor is the perfect place to get back in touch with nature.

‘I work closely with the Lewis family, who own Monachyle Mhor raising milk-fed Mangalica cross pigs in the woodlands here, so we already have a good working relationship.

‘So I knew it would be something which they would love.’

The Apipod will be open for bookings in June, offering well-being sessions in the apipod and summer workshops with natural practitioners are also being planned.

Charlotte’s long-term plan hopes to offer Bed & Bees overnight stays, offering visitors the chance to spend a night in the company of honey bees.

Charlotte said: ‘Why not spend the day immersed in nature, wild swimming, hiking and relaxing over lunch before being lulled to sleep by the gentle vibration of thousands of tiny wing beats enveloped in the heavenly scent of warm honey from the hives beneath you?’

