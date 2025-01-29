Future of iconic Leith Theatre secured for the future with 50 year lease

The future of the iconic Leith Theatre has been secured for the next 50 years after a charity secured a crucial agreement to run the venue.

A campaign to save the neglected theatre has been ongoing for the last 20 years. The charity was formed in the wake of a campaign to prevent the property being sold off for development.

Now, for the first time since 2004 and with the security of a long-term lease, the Leith Theatre Trust is able to plan for long-term development of the building.

It comes just weeks after it emerged that Leith Theatre will host a pop-up season of shows this summer, opening with a new stage musical adaptation of classic 1980s film Restless Natives, which was partly filmed in Edinburgh

The deal between the Leith Theatre Trust and the city council is expected to lead to major refurbishment work of the 93-year-old building, which has not been open on a permanent basis for around 42 years.

Due to its poor condition it has been on Britain’s official Theatres at Risk Register since 2016.

‘I feel so proud to play a part in safeguarding such a unique and incredible heritage asset, so many of which are now commonly under threat,’ Lynn Morrison, Chief Executive of Leith Theatre, said.

‘Saving this particular building has been a strong local response to that threat. The lease now gives us the stability to develop and steer this project towards refurbishment and sustainability as a key piece of cultural infrastructure in the city.

‘I believe this space can be transformational for Leith and I am excited to plan for its long-term future.’

Leith Theatre opened in 1932 after being gifted from the city of Edinburgh.

By the late 1980s, the building’s condition had declined so badly it had fallen out of use and it was eventually earmarked for sale in 2004.

It is a building with a strong music legacy, having played host to the likes of AC/DC, Kraftwerk and Thin Lizzy during the 70s, and opera, theatre and ballet through the 60-80s as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Since 2018, 1,500 capacity audiences have been back through the doors on a temporary pop-up basis, and great music has returned to the stage, including The Snuts, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, and Mogwai.

‘When I took on the role of Chair at Leith Theatre, my primary goal was to ensure that we negotiated a new long-term lease for this asset gifted to the people of Leith in the 1930s,’ Bob Last, Chairman of Leith Theatre, said.

‘After many months of work alongside a tenacious team, I am pleased to deliver the vital security this lease brings.

‘In celebrating this moment not only are we standing on the shoulders of the original architects whose vision I have ever greater respect for, but also all the skilled labour that went into every detail of its construction, everyone who has enjoyed events at the theatre for more than 90 years giving the building meaning and, crucially, previous members of the Trust and all those who have spoken out about the building over the years.

‘Leith Theatre will now be an important part of Leith and Edinburgh’s future cultural and community landscape.

‘I look forward to continuing to work with Leith Theatre as we seek to unlock further capital investment and bring more and more vibrant life back to this iconic space.’

