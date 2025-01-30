Line up revealed for this year’s Fort William Mountain Festival

Lovers of the great outdoors can look forward to another packed line-up of events and adventure activities at the 2025 Fort William Mountain Festival.

The 2025 festival programme is bursting with inspirational speakers, creative workshops, guided outdoor activities, films, competitions and awards.

Pulled together by a dedicated team of volunteers, it is said to be the most diverse programme since the inaugural festival in 2004.

Founder of Bikepacking Scotland, Markus Stitz will be giving bike trail route inspiration and you can explore the best mountain running in the UK with the launch of Northern Horizons, a new book from adventurer Will Herman.

Headline Events fill the evenings with more in-depth explorations through discussion, film and legendary speakers.

Lineup highlights include record-breaking mountaineer Anna Wells, The Martin Moran Foundation, bike adventurer Lee Craigie from The Adventure Syndicate, blind climber Jesse Dufton, a brand new musical collaboration between The Storylands Sessions and Scottish Mountaineering Press, and the hugely popular BANFF mountain film festival world tour.

Adventurer Rebecca Coles will be discussing her Project Alpine Spirit. In 2019 a small team of women set out to climb the 4,000m peaks in the Alps, something that is yet to be done by an all-women’s team.

To date Rebecca Coles has climbed 72 of the 82 summits with female climbing partners. Through this talk Rebecca will tell their journey and the stories of those women who have inspired them along the way.

‘2025 will be my third time coordinating this brilliant, community-minded festival and it’s always a joy to see how it grows and develops year on year,’ Anna Danby, Co-ordinator for the 2025 festival, said.

‘The programme for 2025 has a fantastic array of events across all areas of mountain culture.

‘There will be plenty of opportunities for people across different interests and abilities to get involved, exploring the landscapes of Lochaber and to be inspired through talks and films.’

The Fort William Mountain Festival 2025 runs from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 February 2025. Discover the full programme here: Explore Events – Fort William Mountain Festival.

