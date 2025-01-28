Ruby Mitcham: Meet the 17-year-old school girl who is already regarded as one of the most talented young artists in the UK

Her drawings as a child may have started out as smiley heads with legs.

But just last month, 17-year-old Ruby Mitcham became the youngest ever artist to feature in the Society of Scottish Artists’ prestigious national art exhibition, which since it was founded in 1891 has shown the work of painters like Edvard Munch and Picasso.

Despite only having oil painted for two years, Ruby is already regarded as one of the most talented young artists in the UK.

She paints from an easel in her bedroom at Gordonstoun School where she is on a two year art scholarship.

A stunning portrait of Ruby’s best friend and roommate Iona Watters, called A Scottish Lass, was selected for the exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.

‘I felt lost for words when I found out one of my paintings would be in the RSA,’ Ruby said. ‘Being from Edinburgh, it’s a gallery I know. It’s so grand and imposing from the outside and full of world-famous paintings.

‘I walk by it regularly and now I have to pinch myself and remind myself that my art was on display there. It’s a lot to take in.

‘I paint what I see. For A Scottish Lass Iona was the only one willing to sit for me.

‘I wanted to capture her grace, as she’s a beautiful dancer and has a serenity and strength about her. I wanted that all to come across in the painting.’

When she’s not at school, Edinburgh is home for Ruby. Her earliest memories of art are of ceramic painting, or painting on rocks and making things out of clay and plasticine.

‘My mum recently looked out some of my early drawings,’ Ruby says. ‘My first attempts at people were pretty much smiley heads with legs coming out of them… Minimalist!

‘I have always really enjoyed making things. In my first school we were so lucky to have a great art department that pretty much let us experiment with clay, paint, printing and drawing.

‘I once made a whole outfit for myself out of neon green paper and wore it. I still make some of my own clothes. I taught myself crochet and I’ve recently been making things from wood.’

And while she’s always been creative, her art began to flourish two years ago when she discovered oil painting.

‘I actually really surprised myself that I could paint. It just sort of happened,’ Ruby said. ‘Now when I paint, it’s like going to my happy place,’ she said.

‘Oils are really what made me love it. They’re my favourite medium and I find it hard to experiment with others.

‘At first, I didn’t even know I had to mix them with oil or whether to use brushes or a palette knife…Thank you, YouTube.

‘My first oil painting, which I completed at 15 was of my dad. It’s one of my mum’s favourite paintings, but now I look back and see all the things I hadn’t quite learnt then.’

One of her paintings, A Pause between Wild Adventures, was inspired by her grandad.

‘He is really an inspiration to me,’ she said. ‘At 81 he is still living life to the full. He skis, climbs, cycles, runs and roller-skis.

‘His whole life has been packed with outrageous activities and this was just a rare quiet moment he had the year he broke his back.’

Ruby often trawls through her photographs for inspiration when she is trying to decide what to paint, which she says can often be the most frustrating part.

She sometimes uses grids to sketch out the image but can also do it freehand.

‘I spend hours painting, so when I do, I like to be comfortable,’ Ruby said. ‘I often sit on a swivel chair, but try to also stand frequently to get that perspective and see the painting at the height it’ll most likely be viewed.

‘I work with a palette and a little linseed oil, linen canvases and just a few brushes. I sometimes blend with my fingers too.

‘I paint in a north-facing room at home, but I also use a bright daylight bulb with no lampshade, to avoid shadows.

‘To get in the zone, I usually listen to music, podcasts or tv and if I’ve been on my own for too long, I’ll encourage one of my family to chat while I work, just to break up the time, but not for long.

‘When I discovered I could paint, I was just so delighted that I’d found something I loved doing.

‘I can paint happily for a whole day and then get up the next day and continue. Up until that point, I couldn’t imagine having a job that would excite me, but now I can.

‘I can’t imagine not having art in my future. So, as long as I’m able to continue making things, that’ll be enough for me.’

