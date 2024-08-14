Fringe Review: Taiwan Season, I Am The Boss

I Am The Boss demonstrates this childish power play as three siblings play cat-and-mouse with each other, says Megan Amato.

★★★★

Anyone with siblings will understand that feeling – that moment when your parents leave and the battle for dominance begins.

Taiwan Season’s I Am The Boss demonstrates this childish power play with hilarity and versatility as three siblings dressed in near identical pyjamas played cat-and-mouse with each other.

The setting and props were simple: an IKEA grey sofa and coffee table with a few snacks and a family photo. Almost each prop was used as the cast members fought for access and control.

The sad montage after the sister’s giant Chupa Chups is stolen by her brothers was wonderfully dramatic as she woefully turned her family photo face down. Both the young and older members of the audience giggled even as they felt some sympathy for the girl.

Some truly dexterous and well-choregraphed acrobatics were on display as they tossed each other in the air, flipped around stage and balanced on each other’s shoulders (and even heads!).

I am the Boss is a charming children’s show combining acrobatics and physical theatre that had every child in the venue laughing at their antics.

Assembly George Square Gardens – Piccolo

Aug 14-18, 20-25

