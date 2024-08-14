Fringe Review: ARI – The Spirit of Korea

ARI: The Spirit of Korea is a touching story about music’s capacity to connect us, says Megan Amato.

Some shows start and you know almost immediately that you are going to be taken for a ride. And what a ride ARI: The Spirit of Korea was.

As the actors filled the stage in colourful hanboks, some swaying and singing through the audience, a bustling village scene was enkindled.

Then our baby Ari is born and while her halmeoni (grandmother) prefers boys, Ki-Mok, her appa (father), couldn’t be more thrilled with his precious daughter. Not only do we get the birth of a child, however, but the birth of her namesake song, ‘Arirang’.

‘Arirang’, a real UNSECO recognized 600-year-old song, is the thread that weaves each sequence of the story together, linking husband and wife, grandmother and granddaughter, a king and his subject, a singer and the audience, mother and son, and finally, a father and daughter.

Our boisterous lead’s enthusiasm for everything that crosses across his path was infectious – even his enthusiasm for the king’s favourite Gisaeng (government-bonded courtesans proficient in art and music).

If you feel a little disappointed in our fickle appa, don’t worry, the consequences of his actions come quickly knocking to leave him bereft and penniless.

Fifteen years later, Ari, played by Soyeon An, has grown and hears rumours that her father is about to perform ‘Arirang’ on Joseon’s Got Talent.

She travels to Seoul to find him and as he sings the renowned song, Ari joins in and their duet is clear and beautiful as they sing together to the crowd.

ARI: The Spirit of Korea is a touching story about music’s capacity to connect us and will make you laugh out loud and sing along with the infectious tune as it tugs on your heart strings.

A well-produced performance with tight choreography, an irresistible cast, and immersive props that blend together history and tradition with contemporary humour and pop culture.

Assembly Hall – Main Hall

Aug 14-18, 20-25.

