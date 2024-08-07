Fringe Review: Alison Larkin, Grief… A Comedy

Alison Larkin grips the audience with this production, says Jeremy Welch.

★★★★

Alison Larkin was adopted from America by an English family and grew up in England. Deciding to find her birth mother she returned to America, found her, got married to an American, started a family and then got divorced.

In her middle years she finally found true and total love with an Indian climate scientist called Bhima.

This production tells the tale of their meeting, the all-consuming mutual love for each other and tragically the death of Bhima five days after they had decided to get married.

It sounds a rather sad tale, which it is, but the deliver by Alison Larkin is a master class in controlling an emotional roller-coaster. Hard as it would seem from the material this is a most uplifting performance and all due to Alison’s talents, of which there is an abundance.

The script is beautifully written and delivered with great skill. Looking around me it was obvious that she was taking the audience with her on her story journey.

During the narration she would launch into songs, again beautifully written as well as being very witty. The script is poignant, quick paced and at times very ,very amusing.

Her ability to mimic accents is remarkable as she narrates her tale from the individual participants voices, Americans, British and Indians. The combination of her mimicry and singing ability is akin to the combination of Rory Bremner and Victoria Wood.

The show is advertised as comedy. Is it belly clutching comedy? No. This production is way more than that, it is subtle, witty, sophisticated and outstandingly uplifting. It is great performance from Alison Larkin.

Assembly George Square Studios – Studio Two

Aug 7-11, 13-18, 20-25.

