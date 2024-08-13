Fringe Review: Jack Docherty in The Chief – No Apologies

There was not a dry eye in the house, says Richard Bath.
If you love Scot Squad, then this is the show for you.
Docherty reprises his role as Scotland’s favourite and least self-aware cop to non-stop howls of laughter from an audience which is willing him on as if he’s the best man at a wedding.
Docherty gives us exactly what we have come to see, with his toe-curling tales of bumbling ineptitude recast as heroic success against the odds.
There was not a spare seat in the house, nor a dry eye.
Gilded Balloon Patter House – Big Yin
Aug 13-15.
