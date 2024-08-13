Fringe Review: Kyle Dolan No Place Like Home

Richard Bath on Kyle Dolan’s solo-show debut at the Fringe.

★

The Fringe jungle drums are obviously working because just three of us turned up to watch this painful hour of confessional stand-up, and I’d brought one of them with me.

Dolan, a twentysomething born in Scotland and raised in Australia, comes across as a thoroughly decent and thoughtful young man, but if this is what he brings to the Fringe then a career change is in order.

His performance is based around his dual identity and his return from Down Under to the mean streets of Bishopbriggs, where his half of a dysfunctional family meets the other half in a collision which is presumably meant to be amusing but which instead elicits sympathy and, horribly quickly, boredom.

Gilded Balloon Patter House – Snug

Aug 13-18, 20-25.

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.