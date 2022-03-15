SpeakGaelic project steps up to its second stage

Having had more than 250,000 plays of its media content since the launch of its first stage last year, the SpeakGaelic multiplatform learning project now moves to its second stage.

This will see it offer its unrivalled multiplatform Gaelic learning materials to Gaelic users who are ready to take the next step in their Gaelic journey.

SpeakGaelic offers a unique integrated learning model, with the content and progression based on a European standard (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages). The materials which form its foundation are authored by the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.

Programmes are available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds as well as on the BBC ALBA channel, and its presence on YouTube ensures global availability. Self-guided online learning is possible through the SpeakGaelic website, alongside all of the classroom materials. SpeakGaelic is also supported by imaginative social media content.

Face-to-face learning is also available, with local Gaelic classes and tutors adopting SpeakGaelic as the backbone to their teaching, catering to those seeking a more structured learning environment with additional media content providing an even more immersive experience.

SpeakGaelic is being delivered by a partnership between MG ALBA, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig and the BBC, and is funded by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the Scottish Government, MG ALBA and the BBC.

The first stage of the project (A1), aimed at complete beginners, was launched in October 2021, and now the second stage (A2), aimed at both A1 graduates and those who have previous knowledge of Gaelic but need a refresher, launches today, March 14.

BBC presenters and social media stars, Joy Dunlop and Calum Maclean lead SpeakGaelic.

Joy Dunlop, from the village of Connel in Argyll, is familiar to many who watch BBC Scotland and BBC ALBA as a regular weather presenter, musician and programme contributor.

Calum Maclean is known to social media regulars for his outdoors content (including his unforgettable ‘midge challenge’) and in BBC ALBA’s Dhan Uisge, he showcases his passion for wild swimming in the seas, lochs and rivers around Scotland.

Iseabail Mactaggart, SpeakGaelic project director and Director of Multiplatform Content at MG ALBA, said: ‘SpeakGaelic is the biggest project ever aimed at helping adults take up – and improve – their Gaelic and aims at being a game-changer for the learning and usage of Gaelic.

‘It’s hugely important that we make it as easy as possible to learn Gaelic, and for those who already have Gaelic, to grow in confidence in its usage, and offering this multiplatform approach allows individuals, classes and institutions to choose their preferred route, with complementary content available whenever they need it.

‘It’s vital for the future of Gaelic – and for its role in a modern, diverse Scotland – that we build confidence in all of the language’s speakers, whether they are new or lapsed or already fluent and seeking to consolidate. As each stage of SpeakGaelic comes on stream, we very much hope that all those with an interest in using their Gaelic find the material and content that suits them, wherever and however they learn, so that we help them grow in confidence.’

Sign up for more information today at www.speakgaelic.scot