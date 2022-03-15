Diva and Icons for this year’s Knockengorroch Festival

Knockengorroch Festival has revealed its 2022 theme – Diva and Icons.

This has been revealed through a photo series with rap artist and singer Nova AKA Nova Scotia The Truth. Pictured in an open mussel shell at the Deugh river, Nova presents this year’s theme in a homage to the endangered freshwater mussel of Scottish rivers, in a scene inspired by Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus.

Each year Knockengorroch, based in south-west Scotland, announces a theme inspired by the local environment or Scottish heritage, encouraging festival-goers to join in by dressing up and getting creative with flags and props. Previous themes at Knockengorroch have included unicorns, river creatures, and celestial bodies.

Knockengorroch co-producer, Katch Holmes said: ‘We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Knockengorroch Festival with this year’s theme of Divas and Icons, inspired by our river’s name, meaning “Black Deva”. Our guests will be able to release their inner diva and feel their most iconic, however that manifests for you. We can’t wait to see how everyone interprets this year’s theme when we come together to celebrate music, community and land in May.’

Knockengorroch was the first greenfield festival of its kind in Scotland. Beginning with the Ceilidh Gall Gallowa’ Festival in mid-summer 1998, it has since moved from strength to strength, changing its name without losing any of its original character. Now the Festival attracts 3,000 people each year, from across Scotland, the UK and further afield.

Some of this year’s musical performances will come from Afro Celt Sound System, L’Entourloop, Plump DJs, Mungos Hi Fi Sound System, Lowkey, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton’s Symbiosis and The Poozies.

Find out more HERE.