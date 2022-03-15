New awards launched by Rare Breeds Survival Trust

Scotland’s leaders in sustainable food and farming will be celebrated in a new awards programme launched by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s Scottish Forum.

Entries are now open for the inaugural RBST Scotland Food & Farming Sustainability Awards, which will celebrate people and businesses throughout Scotland’s farming and food industry who have placed environmental sustainability at the heart of what they do.

RBST is the national charity working to support the survival of the UK’s rare native livestock and equine breeds, and RBST’s Scottish Forum was formed in 2020.

The winners of the 10 categories will receive their awards at a ceremony during the Royal Highland Show on 24th June 2022. The winners will be chosen from the entrants by a judging panel including RBST Chairman and native breed farmer John Atkinson; creator of the Scottish Food Guide Wendy Barrie; Scotland Food and Drink’s Head of Regional Food Fiona Richmond; and Head of Food and Enterprise at SAC Consulting Ceri Ritchie.

For the full judging panel visit www.rbstscotlandawards.com.

RBST Vice President Scotland Martin Beard, who farms with native breeds in Angus, said: ‘Food and farming across Scotland has a proud heritage of working with the environment for sustainable production, often with the native breeds which have been bred for these landscapes over centuries.

‘We are launching the new RBST Scotland Food and Farming Sustainability Awards to celebrate the innovative businesses of today which are leading the resurgence throughout Scotland of food and farming with sustainability at its heart. From farmers and butchers to chefs and retailers, I am delighted that we will be sharing their stories and commending their commitment to environmental sustainability.’

The ten categories for the RBST Scotland Food and Farming Sustainability Awards are:

Sustainable Farm of the Year (sponsored by Galbraith)

Sustainable Small Farm of the Year (sponsored by The Scottish Smallholder Festival)

Sustainable Food Producer of the Year (sponsored by Scotland Food & Drink)

Sustainable Butcher of the Year

Sustainable Chef of the Year (sponsored by Scottish Food Guide)

Sustainable Produce Retail Outlet of the Year (sponsored by SAC Consulting)

Sustainable Market Stall Holder of the Year

Native Breed Society of the Year (sponsored by Sarah’s Rosettes)

Sustainable Farming Communicator of the Year (sponsored by law firm Ledingham Chalmers)

Rare Breeds Survival Trust Champion of the Year (sponsored by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust)

Entries are free and paperless, the online entry form can be downloaded at www.rbstscotlandawards.com and must be submitted to entry@rbstscotlandawards.com by 7 May. Nominations can either be submitted by third parties or by the nominees themselves.

To find out more and complete the online entry form, visit www.rbstscotlandawards.com