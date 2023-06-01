Edinburgh’s Hidden Door festival has opened for five days of music, art and performance.

Held at the Complex at 15 Dalkeith Road, the festival is also hosting a diverse poetry and spoken word programme and a collection of visual art from Scotland’s best emerging artists over the course of the event from 31 May – 4 June.

The iconic building, made of a series of hexagonal shapes, was designed by the architect John Hardie Glover. Since it opened in 1976 it has hosted financial institutions, with Lloyds Banking Group moving out of the site in 2020.

Much of the programme focuses on the theme of ‘environments’ alongside music from Porridge Radio, Hot 8 Brass Band, Max Cooper, NiNE8 and Pillow Queens.

Tickets are available via hiddendoorarts.org/tickets or from Citizen Ticket.

