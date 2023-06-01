Victorian Scots Greys tankard could fetch nearly £2,000 at auction

A 19th century tankard for the Scots Greys could fetch nearly £2,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The Scots Greys are perhaps best remembered for the part they played at the Battle of Waterloo.

The lid of the silver peg tankard is engraved with a thistle and has a Waterloo guidon finial thumbpiece.

Auctioneers say it could fetch between £1,500-£1,800 when it goes up for sale on 13 June at Noonans Mayfair.

The tankard, which weighs 1,150g and stands 23.5cm tall, is in good condition.

Frances Noble, head of jewellery at Noonans, said: ‘This is fine example of Regimental interest, the tankard is of large size, by silversmiths Aldwinckle & Slater, dated London 1883, and retailed by the important 19th century silver manufacturers Elkington & Co. of 22 Regent Street, London.

‘It is in very good condition, it would be a handsome addition to any collection of Royal Scots Greys memorabilia.’

