Comedian Craig Hill takes his latest hit show out on tour

Comedian Craig Hill is taking his latest hit show I’ve Been Sitting On This For A While! out on tour across Scotland

And he certainly has been sitting on this for a while as Craig has just completed his 25th consecutive run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Renowned world-wide for his high-octane, irreverent live comedy, Craig’s razor-sharp wit has seen him perform across the UK, Europe, USA, South Africa and Australia.

‘I’m so excited to get back out on tour again,’ Craig said.

‘I love the longer version of my Fringe show that I get to do on tour where I can really have fun getting to know those local audiences. Who knows what will happen?

‘That’s the joy of it all.’

Craig is firmly established as one of the country’s best-loved entertainers and was recently nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

Starting working life as a hairdresser in Glasgow bantering with the clients, Craig went on to study drama at Langside College and acting at Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, where his comedy characters and improvisation skills led him naturally into stand-up.

A friend secretly booked him in for an open spot at The Gilded Balloon in 1998 and he was hooked.

Dates:

Paisley Arts Centre

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Peebles-Eastgate Theatre

Friday, 29 November 2024

Livingston-Howden Park Centre

Friday, 17 January 2025

Saturday, 18 January 2025

Kirkcaldy-Adam Smith Theatre

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Inverness-Eden Court Theatre

Friday, 31 January 2025

Greenock-Beacon Arts Centre

Saturday, 1 February 2025

Macrobert Arts Centre-Stirling

Friday, 7 February 2025

Corn Exchange, Haddington (temporary replacement for Musselburgh-Brunton Theatre)

Saturday, 8 February 2025

Dundee Rep

Saturday, 22 February 2025

Aberdeen-Lemon Tree

Saturday, 1 March 2025

Glasgow Comedy Festival- Oran Mor

Friday, 14 March 2025 and

Saturday, 15 March 2025

