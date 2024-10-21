Former walled garden with links to Robert Burns and Winston Churchill to be brought back to life as distillery

A former walled garden within an historic estate with links to Robert Burns and Winston Churchill could soon be brought back to life as a private distillery.

Sustainable food and drink experts Organic Architects have submitted a planning application to Stirling Council for a new whisky distillery at Auchenbowie near Bannockburn.

The proposed development will be situated within the now derelict old walled garden of the A Listed Auchenbowie House, which has a long history of using its land for commercial purposes.

The estate has a fascinating past, with a former 17th century resident compelled to flee the country after killing a man in a duel.

The house also played host to Scotland’s greatest poet, Robert Burns who visited in 1787, and wrote in his journal of dining with the Laird.

The UK’s wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill, is also said to have written part of his three volume “The Great War” at Auchenbowie whilst staying in the house as a guest.

The project is set to make a positive impact on the community, with the multi-million pound investment creating fifteen direct jobs in the area.

It will also generate additional employment through local supply chains, from farming to transport.

‘The site is a former garden, used for many years as stables and an exercise yard for horses,’ said Bari Reid, Director at Organic Architects.

‘Unfortunately, over the past 50 years, the area – sheltered by tall brick walls – has fallen into disrepair.

‘Our team is proposing a strategy for reuse, giving it a new lease of life and preserving it for future generations.

‘New buildings have been designed to sit within the walled garden like Victorian greenhouses. A formal garden will grow local botanicals for spirit production.

‘As part of the plans, a central glass house offers views of a water garden which will also act as a cooling pond for the distillery.

‘This combination of the formal landscape plan, with the rejuvenation of natural features promises to create a unique and peaceful distillery building group.’

Construction is expected to start later in 2025, with an anticipated completion date in 2026.

