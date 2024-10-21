Edinburgh’s Hogmanay expands outside the city to Portobello for the first time

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will host live music events outside the city centre for the first time this year.

A free afternoon ceilidh dance and a night-time indie pop and rock gig will be staged on New Year’s Day at Portobello Town Hall.

The Vitamin C club night hosted by Vic Galloway and Andy Wake will start 2025 with a night of rock’n’roll, cosmic disco, soul and everything in between.

‘Andy and I have been spinning the ‘platters that matter’ and hosting our VITAMIN C nights since the start of 2023, but it’s a real thrill for us to put on our biggest night yet in Porty Town Hall as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay,’ Vic said.

‘It’s a brilliant venue and promises to be the very best way to start 2025.’

Live sets from alt-rock legends The Vaselines and Glasgow’s Sacred Paws will take place at Portobello Town Hall.

The Hogmanay festival will also be expanding to Leith Arches, which hosts a New Year’s Day club night, with DJ and producer Hayley Zalassi headlining an all-female line-up.

It comes after Texas and Callum Beattie were confirmed for the flagship Concert in the Gardens event on Hogmanay.

Organisers of the festival have also said that Edinburgh indie-rock favourites Idlewild will be staging a ‘Night Afore Concert’ in the Assembly Rooms on 30 December.

‘Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is once again set to be a spectacular celebration, with events taking place across the city from St. Giles’ Cathedral and Assembly Rooms to Leith Arches and Portobello Town Hall,’ said Culture and Communities Convener Val Walker.

‘This diverse programme promises to be an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike, featuring live music, ceilidh dancing, and breathtaking views of the midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle.’

